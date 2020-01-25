9 / 10

HIT: Sonam Kapoor recreated medieval charm as she stepped out in a crisp white maxi dress with a buttoned up collar from Valentino’s Spring 2020 collection. We like how a rope was styled as a belt to give the flowy outfit some structure. But it was her accessories — layered golden neckpieces and stunning golden danglers from Amrapali Jewels — that had all our attention. For makeup, she opted for brown smokey eyes, nude lips, and strong brows to give the face a defined structure. Hair neatly tied in a bun added the finishing touches. (Photo: sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)