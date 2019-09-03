Toggle Menu Sections
Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; see picshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/shilpa-shetty-sonali-bendre-celebrate-ganesh-chaturthi-5961919/

Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; see pics

Every year celebrities bring the idol home and celebrate the festival with friends and families. From Shilpa Shetty to Sonali Bendre, stars are busy celebrating the 10-day long Ganesh Mahotsatsav and while at it, also giving us major fashion goals.

ganesh chaturthi, neena gupta, shilpa, shetty, sonali bendre ganesh chaturthi celebrations, indian express, indian express news

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most important Indian festivals, is celebrated with much aplomb ever year. For the ensuing days, people bring Lord Ganesha's idol home and partake in the celebrations. Several celebrities also bring  the idol home and celebrate the day with friends and families, and it was no different this year. From Shilpa Shetty to Sonali Bendre, stars are busy celebrating Ganesh Mahotsav. And while at it, they are also giving us some major fashion goals. Take a look below. (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

ganesh chaturthi, neena gupta, shilpa, shetty, sonali bendre ganesh chaturthi celebrations, indian express, indian express news

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen looking lovely as she posed with the idol and her family. She looked lovely in a mustard sari from designer Punit Balana which was teamed with a matching belt detailing. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram)

ganesh chaturthi, neena gupta, shilpa, shetty, sonali bendre ganesh chaturthi celebrations, indian express, indian express news

Sonali Bendre looked lovely in a blush pink ensemble as she wished Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. (Source: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

ganesh chaturthi, neena gupta, shilpa, shetty, sonali bendre ganesh chaturthi celebrations, indian express, indian express news

Sonu Sood looked sharp in this brown kurta as he stood next to a Ganesh idol. (Source: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

ganesh chaturthi, neena gupta, shilpa, shetty, sonali bendre ganesh chaturthi celebrations, indian express, indian express news

Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee looked lovely in ethnic wear. While Choudhary nailed the floral printed waist coat, she donned an interesting green-coloured ensemble from GetNatty. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Instagram)

ganesh chaturthi, neena gupta, shilpa, shetty, sonali bendre ganesh chaturthi celebrations, indian express, indian express news

Neena Gupta looked graceful in a white sari. We really like how understated the look was, and was teamed with a pair of pearl neckpiece. (Source: Neena Gupta/ Instagram)

ganesh chaturthi, neena gupta, shilpa, shetty, sonali bendre ganesh chaturthi celebrations, indian express, indian express news

Manish Paul looked dapper in a burnt orange kurta that was paired with a red waistcoat. (Source: Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android