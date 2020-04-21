1 / 10

If you have been following Shilpa Shetty Kundra's style, you would know that she not only manages to nail a seemingly simple look but also elevates it. Case in point: her sari looks. Whether it is the way she drapes, the blouse she teams them with or the way she accessorises, the actor's sari looks are seldom bland. We have put together some of her most memorable sari looks and in case you are thinking how to stand out wearing a sari, here lies your cue. (Designed by Gargi Singh)