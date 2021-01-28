Must Read
- Blamed for Jan 26 violence, Lakha Sidhana not new to controversies
- Culture Minister Takes Stock: Extent of Red Fort damage becomes clear, tableaux targeted too
- Explain why legal action shouldn’t be taken: Delhi Police writes to Krantikari Kisan Union chief
- Injured cops recall: ‘Observed restraint because they are farmers, they did not’
- How the Republic Day violence will change the farmers' protests
- At Tikri, a short march for course correction: ‘This will improve our discipline for future parades’
- Covaxin is effective against UK variant, shows study: what this means for India
- Apple revenue tops $100 Billion for first time on iPhone sales
- Kanpur Dehat: 3 journalists booked over ‘fake news’
- Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination for rest of frontline workers after Feb 5
- ‘You can’t hurt religious sentiments’: SC rejects Tandav plea for relief from arrest
- Karnataka Assembly session begins today: JD(S) eyes Chairman post, BJP looks to tighten Council grip
- For Australia, searching for the next great leg-spinner, hope comes via Jalandhar
All the times Shefali Shah impressed with her fashion choicesJanuary 28, 2021 5:40:53 pm
Best of Express
- Many more Made in India vaccines to come: PM Modi at Davos
- Holding girl's hands, opening pant's zip no sexual assault under POCSO: Bombay HC
- EntertainmentPenguin Bloom review: Naomi Watts shines in family drama
- EntertainmentFirst of Many: Riya Sen revisits Gajamukta
- TrendingNetizens spot 'explicit' object on BBC guest's bookshelf, hilarious reactions flood social media
- TrendingNASA's sonification video of supernova leaves netizens mesmerised
- Sports'Losing 25 crore a season difficult to sustain': BFC owner to ISL founder
- SportsFor Australia, hope comes via Jalandhar for next great leg-spinner
- OpinionFarmers' protest is defined not by waywardness of few, but by resilience of many
- Why restrictions on flights to and from the UK are extended
- Lifestyle'Fulfilling a teenage dream': Demi Moore makes runway appearance at Fendi's haute couture show
- TechnologyBusiness doubled in India, feel good about trajectory: Apple CEO Tim Cook