From creamy indulgences to refreshing blends, shakes take on unique flavours across cultures. Whether fruit based, dessert inspired, or traditional, these global varieties go far beyond the usual chocolate and vanilla. (unsplash)
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Batido: A tropical fruit shake blended with milk or water.
Flavours like papaya, guava, and banana make it vibrant and refreshing. (unsplash)
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Chicha de Avena: A chilled oat-based drink popular in Colombia and Venezuela. Lightly spiced and creamy, it’s refreshing yet filling. (youtube: cocinando con lolitha)
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Freakshake: An indulgent Australian creation topped with cakes, cookies, and whipped cream.
More of a dessert spectacle than just a drink. (unsplash)
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Mazamorra Morada Drin: A thick, dessert like drink made from purple corn, fruits, and spices. It’s uniquely flavoured, slightly tangy, and deeply rooted in Peruvian tradition. (youtube: The Chattanooga Public Library)
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Sahlab: A warm, thick shake-like drink made with milk and orchid root powder. Often topped with nuts and cinnamon, it’s comforting and subtly floral. (wikimedia commons)
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Avocado Shake: A surprisingly rich and creamy shake made with avocado and condensed milk.
Smooth, mildly sweet, and incredibly satisfying. (unsplash)