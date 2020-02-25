1 / 11

From Haider to Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor has always impressed with his varied on-screen performances. But he is as impressive when it comes to his sense of style. From sharply tailored suits to casual sweatshirts and mind-boggling sneakers, you will never spot him in anything that is run-of-the-mill. As this dapper man turns a year older, we take a look at all the times we wowed us with his fashion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)