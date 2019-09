Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rocked red all through the promotions of her last release, The Zoya Factor. At one event, she stepped out in a beautiful brick coloured monochrome sari from Anavila Misra’s latest Blush festive collection. Styled by sister Rhea, the sari was paired with a similar coloured blouse and layered with a matching shrug and some traditional gold accessories. The look is extremely elegant, but the sheer full-sleeved shrug looked a bit odd worn over a half sleeved blouse.