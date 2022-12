9 / 9

In a statement, the curator said that the journey from a young boy to now at the age of 90 has been challenging but unique with his highly singular creative intellectual thinking, where he detached himself from all societal norms. "He said I never got married because I didn't want to get trapped - a free soul who still feels young and is confident about crossing a century. He has great energy, and ideas for the future, including opening a colossal studio cum gallery (Source: Tao Art Gallery)