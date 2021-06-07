3 / 9

Curated by Danielle Olsen, International Cultural Producer at the Wellcome Trust, and Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director, Science Gallery Bengaluru, Contagion features 16 interactive exhibits and more than 40 live programmes. ‘A Cluster of 17 Cases’ explores the night of February 21, 2003 in the Metropole Hotel, Hong Kong, the epicentre of the global SARS outbreak; ‘Fluid Dialogues’ presents the life experiences of HIV positive individuals addressing the stigma around it; 'The Chameleon Project' captures the transmission of emotions; "Barber at work in one of the camps", 1897, Karachi Plague Committee Album, Photograph probably by R. Jalbhoy, Wellcome Collection; From the exhibit "Controlling the Plague in British India" by Christos Lynteris.