Paris Fashion Week highlights: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and more
January 28, 2023 17:00 IST
Updated : January 26, 2023 21:09 IST
1 / 10
Schiaparelli's spring couture at Paris Fashion Week sent netizens into a frenzy. Kylie Jenner showed up in custom made bodycon gown with lion head attached to it.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)
2 / 10
Doja Cat turned heads with 30,000 Swarovski crystals. She was in all red and wore a latex skirt and beaded corset.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)
3 / 10
Naomi Campbell walked the ramp in a perfectly fitting black gown with wolf head. She kept her makeup simple and let the dress dominate the ramp.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)
4 / 10
Shalom Harlow too walked the ramp in snow leopard dress with a head on the neckline.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)
5 / 10
Irina Shayk walked the ramp elegantly in the same dress as Kylie Jenner.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)
6 / 10
Schieparelli's show was nothing less than ecstatic. This is a sequined dress with corset fitting and matching skirt.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)
7 / 10
This sophisticated black deep neck top with sleeveless blouse looks ethereal. It has been paired with sequined black skirt.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)
8 / 10
With sheer gold touch, this dress screams tastefulness. It's a sleeveless dress with an exceptionally gorgeous court.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)
9 / 10
This white quilted dress with corset fitting is a view to hold.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)
10 / 10
Schiaparelli sure has a trademark sleeve with corset fitting. In this picture we can see the model with gold face paint and stylish golden shades to go along with the top with white tassels.
(Instagram/Schiaparelli)