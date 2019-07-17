Sawan 2019: A look at how this holy month is celebrated across the country

Sawan is considered to be one of the holiest months of the Hindu calendar, during which devotees observe fast and worship Lord Shiva. It is the fifth lunar month in the Hindu calendar, during which many devotees even give up eating non-vegetarian food. This year, the month of Sawan begins from July 17 (Wednesday) and will continue until August 15. Devotees offer prayers, flowers, bel leaves, milk, honey and more to Lord Shiva. Men and women visit Shiva shrines across the country and most Shiva temples see serpentine queues of devotees. (Source: PTI)