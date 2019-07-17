Toggle Menu Sections
Sawan 2019: A look at how this holy month is celebrated across the country

Sawan Month 2019: This year, the month of Sawan begins July 17 and will continue until August 15.

Sawan is considered to be one of the holiest months of the Hindu calendar, during which devotees observe fast and worship Lord Shiva. It is the fifth lunar month in the Hindu calendar, during which many devotees even give up eating non-vegetarian food. This year, the month of Sawan begins from July 17 (Wednesday) and will continue until August 15. Devotees offer prayers, flowers, bel leaves, milk, honey and more to Lord Shiva. Men and women visit Shiva shrines across the country and most Shiva temples see serpentine queues of devotees. (Source: PTI)

During this holy month, Shiva devotees wear saffron-coloured clothes and walk barefoot carrying pitchers of holy water from the Ganga, which is then offered to Lord Shiva. (Source: PTI)

In Maharashtra, farmers perform pooja on cattle on the occasion of Bail Pola festival which is celebrated during this month. The farmers decorate and pay respect to their cattle. Bail Pola falls on the day of the Pithori Amavasya. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

In Mumbai, the 1,000-year-old Ambernath Shiv temple sees large crowds of devotees on the occasion of Shravan somwars wherein they come to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

In Jaipur, women devotees take out a 'Kalash Yatra' during the month of Shravan. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Devotees also offer prayer, milk and water to perform 'Abhishek' the ritual which involves giving a holy bath to Lord Shiva on every Monday of the month. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

In Ahmedabad, priests offer milk to Shivlinga on the occasion of Shravan. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, Hindu devotees also known as 'Kanwariyas' collect water from river Ganga in Vindhyachal dham during the holy month of Shravan. Kanwar pilgrimage is an annual month-long yatra in which saffron-clad Shiva devotees walk barefoot with pitchers of holy water from the Ganga, balanced between shoulders using decorated slings. The water is used to worship Shiva lingas at shrines of importance in one’s village or town. (Source: PTI)

