While celebrities love to doll up in elaborate gowns, they are also seen in simple kurti sets looking pretty. So in case you want to keep things simple and understated and want some tips, you can take your cue from these Bollywood fashionistas. From Sara Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, there are options galore. And if you want to jazz up the look, we recommend statement earrings or colourful dupattas.