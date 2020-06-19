- After WHO move, 22 trial sites in India to stop HCQ research
- Midnight burial at ITO after day of tracking body en route UP
- Jammu: Probe into death of 2 wearing PPE at cremation
- Vadodara: Covid patients complain of being ‘turned away’
- Migrants in Kerala plantations say they are here to stay
- Gujarat: Days after reopening, 15 powerloom factories shut due to labour shortage
- Citing danger of Covid spread, SC refuses permission for Rath Yatra
- Delhi hospitals sound alarm, one goes to police as nurses strike, quit
- Maharashtra: State records 100 deaths, 3,752 cases
- Capital begins antigen testing, 456 of 7,040 positive on Day 1
From unicorn eyes to dewy skin: Sara Ali Khan can nail any makeup lookPublished: June 19, 2020 9:14:15 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- After WHO move, 22 trial sites in India to stop HCQ research
- For Class 10, NCERT lists topics for self-study, no marking
- EntertainmentAarya review: The Sushmita Sen-starrer is taut and enjoyable
- EntertainmentDads review: Feel good Father’s Day documentary
- TrendingWatch: Bengal BJP workers take Kim Jong-Un for Chinese PM, netizens amused
- Trending'Spare gobi manchurian': How netizens reacted to a minister's call to ban Chinese food
- SportsBCCI, IOA open to ending deals with Vivo, Li Ning
- SportsMarketers keep fingers crossed, hope for IPL boost
- OpinionCan India-China reimagine contours of a new Boundary of Assured Control?
- What are non-permanent seats in the UNSC, and how are they filled?
- TechnologyHere's our review of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7