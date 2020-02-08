7 / 11

HIT: The Race 3 actor was seen in a V-neck black gown which featured a thigh-high slit and frills and faux fur detailing. We love the idea of a black gown, but the one she wore didn’t really impress us. The gown had a shimmery touch it it, and while the sleeves were sheer they were also flared — which, we think, was unnecessary. (Source: Varinder Chawla)