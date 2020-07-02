1 / 11

If there is one designer duo Sara Ali Khan swears by, it is Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The actor has been seen donning their outfits a lot of times — ranging from sari, lehengas to even tops. Here are some of her most enduring looks. (Source: Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram, APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)