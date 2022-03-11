1 / 11

The Critics Choice Awards 2022 were held last evening with many celebrities in attendance, who have made a mark with their impeccable acting skills and equally flattering style. As expected, the night was full of glitz and glamour as the actors put their best fashion foot forward. Scroll more to see who wore what at the Awards.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzled in a deep green gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The dress featured plunging black bodice, a long train and intricate embellishments. She styled it with a pair of black stilettos. (Source: Varinder Chawla)