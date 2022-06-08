Must Read
- Limited period offer/ Get The Indian Express digital premium now with ad-lite
- Al-Qaeda warns of suicide bombings over 'insult to Prophet'
- UP BJP functionary held for tweet on the Prophet
- Need help buying the right insurance plan? Click here to learn more
- India won't accept any unilateral change in status quo: Jaishankar
- New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today
- Environment Performance Index: India fails green test, finishes at bottom
- Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
- Coach threatened me, said he wants me as wife: Cyclist complains to SAI
- ‘Astonishing’ result in drug trial: First time, cancer vanishes in every patient
- 70 yrs after extinction in India, 1st batch of cheetahs set to arrive from Africa in August
- In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
- Explained: Delhi's deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now under strain
This photographer retraced the path of Dandi March 90 years later, and the visuals are stunningJune 8, 2022 6:00:35 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Explained: Why are Rajya Sabha elections important?
- DGCA: Fliers violating mask mandate may be treated as 'unruly'
- EntertainmentDimple Kapadia on meeting Rajesh Khanna for the first time, their separation: 'I just couldn't understand...'
- EntertainmentMs Marvel first impression: Iman Vellani's series is most fun MCU has been for years
- TrendingQatar Airways CEO spoof in response to man's boycott calls for airlines goes viral
- TrendingVisitor trespasses Orangutan enclosure at Indonesian zoo, animal attacks by grabbing by his leg
- SportsMithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of International cricket
- SportsWorld Cup clock ticking for Ishan, Shreyas, and Rishabh as India play South Africa
- OpinionThe post-Covid learning challenge
- The RBI plan to link credit cards with UPI
- LifestyleFor the first time, cancer 'vanishes' in all patients in drug trial; experts emphasise the need for larger trial
- TechnologyiOS 16: The features will be limited to iPhones with A12 Bionic or higher