According to Anuj Ambalal, many of the original buildings have been demolished for various reasons and replaced with new construction. "Rural youth have migrated, a movement that has fractured the tradition of the oral history told from one generation to the next. Over a period of almost two years, I covered more than eighty villages through which the march had passed. On my travels, I met mostly second-generation locals in their 70s and 80s, who narrated me stories of the march that they had heard from their elders. This information has not been passed on to the next generation and is likely to be lost in the coming years," he rued; Room where Gandhi rested, Boriavi (Anuj Ambalal)