6 / 8

Midnight's Children, released in 1981, is considered Rushdie’s magnum opus and won him multiple accolades, including the 1981 Booker Prize. The novel follows the life of Saleem Sinai, born at the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, the time of India’s independence. The book has also been adapted as a film, as well as an original series by Netflix. (Source: Goodreads)