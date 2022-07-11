8 / 16

“I wasn’t tracing Haider (Ali Junejo) from a place of sexuality, but of masculinity. How the pressure of knowing what you are comes as much from the conservative side as the liberal and the fact that for a guy like this there’s really no space in either of the worlds. We don’t like confusion; we don’t have empathy for confused people. And that, for me, was the right protagonist,” says Sadiq. (Text: Tanushree Ghosh; Photo: Stephanie Cornfield)