Saif Ali Khan fashion: The actor has an eclectic wardrobe, these pictures are proof
November 6, 2022 4:57:45 pm
Saif Ali Khan's undeniable charm is accentuated by his style and on point sartorial picks. The actor has a distinct style and his tuxedos and bandhgalas are a class apart. Let's have a look at some of his best style moments (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)
The actor looked dapper in a white blazer worn over a white shirt and black pants. A black bow tie and red rose took the look a notch higher. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)
The actor looked handsome in a powder pink shirt and denim jeans. He completed the look with transparent sunglasses (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)
In this picture, he rocked a blue suit stealing the thunder from even Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Not only formals, Saif pulls off traditional looks with equal ease. Here, he aced an ethnic look in a plain white kurta set. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)
The sister-brother duo celebrated Raksha Bandhan and looked chic yet stylish in their outfits. (Source: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)
Saif looked regal in this black bandhgala. (Source: Varinder Chawla)