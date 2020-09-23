2 / 7

When it comes of Ginsburg's signature style, it is her popular lace collars (jabots) that deserve special mention. "The standard robe is made for a man because it has a place for the shirt to show and the tie, so Sandra Day O’Connor and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman," she had said in a 2009 interview, reported PTI. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)