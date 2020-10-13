1 / 11

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, usually opts for comfortable outfits that are equally stylish and colourful. The actor, who has featured on TV shows like Chotti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, can ace any outfit and silhouette. If you need any proof, just keep scrolling!(Photos: Rubina Dilaik/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)