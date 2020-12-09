Top news
- BJP supporters among 20 ‘farmers’ who backed new laws in meet with Narendra Singh Tomar
- Karnataka: With JDS help, BJP manages Council nod to land reforms Bill
- Opposition leaders to meet President, request his intervention
- Centre can notify any land, acquire it for highway: Supreme Court
- Bharat Bandh peaceful, affects normalcy in some states
- As Pinarayi Vijayan campaigns online, Opposition says he ‘ran away due to scandals’
- As cases dip in Delhi, Covid-only institutes want their students to focus elsewhere too
- First phase of Kerala local body elections sees 75 per cent turnout
Have you seen these stylish pictures of Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf?December 9, 2020 12:30:22 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesEluru 'mystery illness': At least six suffer second seizure, readmitted
- Posters no longer needed outside Covid-19 patients' houses: SC
- EntertainmentBollywood in 2020: The good, the bad and the ugly
- EntertainmentActor-host VJ Chithra found dead in Chennai hotel room
- Trending‘If monoliths appear in India’: This meme fest has left netizens laughing out loud
- TrendingWuhan band releases pandemic-themed album to pay homage to people's sufferings
- Sports'Proud and at peace': Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket
- SportsFarmers protest: Punjab captain Mandeep Singh first cricketer to reach Singhu
- OpinionGovernment needs to encourage more remunerative cropping patterns, while addressing farmer anxieties
- Vaccine developers seek emergency use approval: what are the rules?
- LifestyleSuicide prevention: A psychologist debunks common myths
- TechnologyWatch out Sony, Bose: Apple's new AirPods Max are here