Noted historian, author and gay rights activist Saleem Kidwai passed away today at his Lucknow residence. Born in 1951, he was one of the first academics to publicly speak as a member of the LGBT community. He was also a history professor at Ramjas College, University of Delhi until 1993 after which he became an independent scholar. He leaves behind a rich legacy and his death is a huge loss for the literary world. We take you through some of his most celebrated literary works. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)