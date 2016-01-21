6 / 20

A funeral procession will be taken from her institute, the Darpana Dance Academy, at Usmanpura at 3 pm and the last rites will be performed in the evening around 5:15 pm, said her son Kartikeya. In this file photo, Mrinalini Sarabhai is seen launching the free electronic English magazine, 'The Malayali Wings' from her home in Ahmedabad. Always involved in literary pursuits, she talks about her connection with dance in her blog: "Continuously through the years, people ask me "What is dance to you?". My reply usually is, "It is my breath, my passion, my self". Can anyone ever understand these words? There is no separateness in the dance and my entire being. It is the radiance of my spirit, that makes for the movements of my limbs. 'But what is meaningful, what is your fulfillment?', people ask me now. "You have achieved fame, you are called the goodness of dance. Why do you go on straining yourself?" I have no answer. How can I tell them that I am only 'I' when I dance. I am only that 'I AM' when I dance. I am only eternity when I dance. Silence is my response, movement my answer." (Source: Express Archive Photo)