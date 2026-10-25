Chef Damodharan Kothandaraman, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away in Chennai on October 25, 2026, at the age of 72, following a period of illness. A celebrated chef, culinary educator, author and television personality, he brought South Indian cuisine to a wider audience through his work in professional kitchens and on television. From setting a Guinness World Record for a cooking marathon to receiving the Padma Shri in 2025, his journey left a lasting mark on India's culinary landscape. (wikimedia commons)