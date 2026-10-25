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The Padma Shri and a lasting legacy: In 2025, the Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on Chef Damu for his contributions to the culinary arts. The honour recognised a career that brought together cooking, education, record-breaking achievements and television. His journey demonstrated that culinary professionals could make significant contributions to India's cultural life while inspiring aspiring chefs to pursue the profession. With his passing at 72, the culinary world has lost a celebrated figure whose legacy will live on through his students, recipes, books and the audiences he reached. (wikipedia)