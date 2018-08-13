5 / 20

Sridevi's love for jumpsuits was no secret. The actor brought the same grace to her contemporary numbers as she did to her ethnic ensembles. At the Tina Ambani birthday bash earlier this year, she looked gorgeous in a romantic red jumpsuit from Falguni and Shane Peacock. We like the off-shoulder embellished number with a cape that stylist Eshaa Amiin teamed with black high heels. She kept the tone of the attire chic and classy by accessorising with a pair of danglers from Mehernosh Heeramaneck along with a diamond ring. What we liked most is her simplistic approach. (Source: eshaamiin/ Instagram)