How Rekha aces the all-white look every time

Rekha, who has over 180 films in her kitty, entered the industry when actresses like Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh and Mumtaz were ruling the marquee. But there was something natural about the new entrant. Over the years, Rekha has proved that the concept of timeless beauty is real. The evergreen actor of Bollywood has delivered some beautiful performances over the last few decades. Right from Umrao Jaan to Khoon Bhaari Maang to Koi…Mil Gaya, she has always brought her A-game on-screen. But she has also made hearts skip a beat with her off-screen avatars, especially with her casual white outfits. Her range of outfits, though not vast, have always exuded elegance and sophistication. As the Silsila actor turns a year older on October 10, let’s take some cues from her on how to ace all-white outfits. (Source: Express Archive)