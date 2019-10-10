How Rekha aces the all-white look every time

Toggle Menu Sections
Happy Birthday Rekha: Rekha's range of outfits, though not vast, have always exuded elegance and sophistication. As the Silsila actor turns a year older on October 10, let’s take some fashion cues from her.

Rekha, who has over 180 films in her kitty, entered the industry when actresses like Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh and Mumtaz were ruling the marquee. But there was something natural about the new entrant. Over the years, Rekha has proved that the concept of timeless beauty is real. The evergreen actor of Bollywood has delivered some beautiful performances over the last few decades. Right from Umrao Jaan to Khoon Bhaari Maang to Koi…Mil Gaya, she has always brought her A-game on-screen. But she has also made hearts skip a beat with her off-screen avatars, especially with her casual white outfits. Her range of outfits, though not vast, have always exuded elegance and sophistication. As the Silsila actor turns a year older on October 10, let’s take some cues from her on how to ace all-white outfits. (Source: Express Archive)

Rekha looked stunning in a white sari at the Filmfare Glamour Style award ceremony. Wearing a chiffon six-yards with floral motifs, her signature bright red lips and gajra she looked like a vision. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha wore a stunning golden embroidered palazzo suit set for an award night in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha wore a white chickenkari suit as she stepped out to cast her vote, during the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai. (Source: Express Archive)

For a public event, the actor was seen in an organza sheer white sari with golden detailing. (Source: Express Archive)

Not just ethnic, she also knows how to make a statement in white western outfits. Here she is seen in black trousers paired with a white top and long white jacket. Keeping red lips a constant, she complemented the look with a white handbag. (Source: Express Archive)

Not just Bollywood events, Rekha also wore an off-white sari in the capital when she came to cast her vote for the Vice Presidential Election. The actor looked beautiful in her signature red bindi and sindoor look. (Source: Express Archive)

Timeless beauty Sridevi was showered with love on her 54th birthday as Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra threw a birthday bash for his dear friend. The photos from the evening had Bollywood divas Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Tina Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan in the same frame probably for the first time ever. While Sridevi, Aishwarya, Rani and Shabana chose to go western with their outfits, Rekha flaunted her love for the white sari and looked ethereal in traditional wear. Sridevi has always been Manish Malhotra's muse on various occasions and Manish throwing a party for her birthday added to the beauty of their friendship. (Source: Express Archive)

Draped in a white salwar suit, Rekha brought back all the good memories of her gracious fashion outings. Rekha is still known for her role in films like Umrao Jaan, Aanchal, Lajja, Amir Garibi. Later, she was mainly seen doing cameos in films like Om Shanti Om and Parineeta. The actor often makes her presence at special film screenings and award functions. (Source: Express Archive)

