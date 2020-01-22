1 / 13

The colour red is symbolic of love, joy and strength. It is a warm colour that looks good on almost everyone, and we are pretty sure everybody has that one red outfit in their wardrobe they turn to when in doubt. So lets take a look at how actors like Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pedneker, Kangana Ranaut and Ananya Panday have aced this dazzling colour. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)