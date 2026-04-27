Leftover rice is a kitchen hero. You can turn it into quick, delicious meals with just a few extra ingredients. From comfort food to global flavours, these ideas will give your leftovers a fresh life. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Arancini: Crispy on the outside, gooey inside, stuff rice with cheese, coat in crumbs, and fry for a gourmet treat. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Curd Rice: A cooling, comforting dish, mix rice with yogurt and temper with mustard seeds and chillies. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Rice Pancakes: Blend rice with spices and a little batter to make soft, savoury pancakes, perfect for breakfast or snacks. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Fried Rice: The ultimate leftover makeover, toss rice with veggies, sauces, and eggs or meat for a quick, flavour packed meal. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Rice Cutlet: Mix rice with mashed potatoes and spices, shape into patties, and shallow fry for a crispy snack. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Lemon Rice: A zesty Indian favourite, temper mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric, then mix with rice and lemon juice. (Source: Photo by unsplash)