Fruits don’t have to be limited to simple bowls or juices. With a little creativity, they can be transformed into refreshing snacks, indulgent desserts, and even savoury treats. These easy and innovative recipes make healthy eating more exciting and delicious.
Frozen Yoghurt Fruit Bites: Dip berries or banana slices into thick yogurt and freeze them on a tray. These bite-sized treats are creamy, refreshing, and a great alternative to ice cream.
Fruit Chaat with a Twist: Mix seasonal fruits with chaat masala, black salt, chilli powder, and a squeeze of lemon. This tangy, spicy version adds a bold Indian twist to everyday fruit.
Grilled Fruit Skewers: Thread chunks of pineapple, peaches, and bananas onto skewers and grill them lightly until caramelised. The heat enhances their natural sweetness, making them perfect with a drizzle of honey or a scoop of yoghurt.
Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Chips: Dice mangoes, strawberries, kiwis, and apples, then toss them with a squeeze of lime and a hint of honey. Serve this vibrant fruit salsa with baked cinnamon-sugar tortilla chips for a sweet, crunchy snack.
Stuffed Apples or Pears: Core apples or pears and fill them with a mixture of nuts, oats, honey, and cinnamon. Bake until tender for a warm, wholesome dessert that feels indulgent yet healthy.
Watermelon Feta Salad: Combine watermelon cubes with crumbled feta, fresh mint, and a splash of lemon juice. The sweet-salty combination makes for a refreshing summer salad or light appetiser.