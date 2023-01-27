‘Realism Revisited’ offers a glimpse into perceptive still life paintings and striking portraits
January 27, 2023 17:00 IST
Curated by art consultants ArtenBlu, Realism Revisited, a new art show at MKF Museum of Art in Bengaluru, features works by two artists -- Amit Srivastava and Duhita Samaiyar. (Source: MKF Museum of Art)
All the showcased works belong to the realism style of painting. (Source: MKF Museum of Art)
Duhita Samaiyar has studied art at the prestigious Florence Academy of Art, Italy. (Source: MKF Museum of Art)
Amit Srivastava is an IITian who left his IT career to pursue his passion. (Source: MKF Museum of Art)
Duhita Samaiyar’s Mulberry Preserve with Clementine. (Source: MKF Museum of Art)
Duhita Samaiyar’s Antique Indian coffee pot with Benares Silk. (Source: MKF Museum of Art)
Amit Srivastava’s Portrait 1. (Source: MKF Museum of Art
Amit Srivastava’s Portrait 2. (Source: MKF Museum of Art)
The show is on till February 5, 2023. (Source: MKF Museum of Art)