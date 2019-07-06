A look at the magnificent Rath Yatra celebrations across the world

The 142nd Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha with lakhs of devotees flocking the 18 km route to catch a glimpse of the deity. During the yatra, the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings — brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra embark on a journey from the 400-year-old Jagannath temple located in Jamalpur area. What makes this festival unique is that it is the only festival where deities are taken out of temples to travel to devotees. Interestingly, this festival is celebrated by devotees across the globe too with same enthusiasm. Here's a glimpses of people celebrating the Rath Yatra across the globe.