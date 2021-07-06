1 / 11

It is Ranveer Singh's birthday on July 6, and while we are big fans of his outlandish style off-screen, we decided to put together a little quiz for you which is all about his on-screen looks. Here are some of his iconic filmy looks with hints -- can you guess the movies?



In this film, the actor played the role of a Delhi boy and was seen in a lot of tees and occasional wedding finery (yes, that's a clue!) (Source: Prime)