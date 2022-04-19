1 / 9

When it comes to fashion, Ranveer Singh dares to tread the path that most in Bollywood don't. Notwithstanding the success of each look, it is a refreshing change to see men in the industry take bold and big strides and wear cheery prints and kaleidoscopic colours. But one of the best things about the '83' actor's sense of style is also that he knows when to tone it down, yet make a statement. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)