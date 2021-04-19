Latest news
- 7,177 more cases, 29 deaths in Haryana; Hooda, wife also positive
- What is Rajasthan’s ‘Jan Anushashan Pakhwara’ and what is permitted under it?
- Panchayat polls: Lucknow, Varanasi among 20 districts to vote today
- Two upscale colonies of Ludhiana with population of 35,000+ sealed
- Over 85% Covid patients of Punjab are under home isolation: Health dept
- Mamata abuses Modi, me for 10 minutes daily: Amit Shah
- TMC MLA also suspends rallies; CPM hits out at PM, Shah for holding rallies
- Uttar Pradesh: 64 lakh collected as fine for not wearing mask in public during curfew
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt keep it colour-coordinated at the airport; see picsApril 19, 2021 11:52:09 am
- In a first, JMM discloses electoral bond details: Rs 1 crore from Hindalco
- Why the Sensex fell sharply in morning trade?
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt twin in white as they head for a vacation after recovering from Covid-19, see photos
- EntertainmentImtiaz Ali, Amaal, Armaan Malik seek funds for treatment of Bollywood guitarist who suffered Covid-induced brain stroke
- TrendingNetizens rejoice with memes and jokes as Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings by six wickets
- Dr. Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle celebrates 151st birthday of Russia's first-ever female military surgeon
- SportsKohli's fanboy-face & Pant's quiet commiserations for Rabada
- SportsGlenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel script third Royal Challengers Bangalore win in a row
- OpinionThe second wave questions that need urgent answers
- Explained: How second surge is different
- TechnologyNew WhatsApp flaw puts users' data at risk; Check details