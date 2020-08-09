1 / 10

Miheeka Bajaj doesn't need an introduction now. In the last few months, her name was doing the rounds after she and her now-husband, Rana Daggubati decided to marry each other. They got married on August 8, in an intimate wedding ceremony which only had about 30 guests. While their wedding photographs went viral with various hashtags like #miheekaranawedding, we couldn't help but wonder how classy her sense of style is. Here, we take a look at a few favourite looks of hers. (Photo: Reels and Frames, Rohit.foto, Tamanna Rooz/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)