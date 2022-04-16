Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- KS Eswarappa resignation latest chapter in feud among BJP leaders
- Now, Srinagar Corps posts video to show terror targets all faiths
- Time to resume India trade, doors will open: Pak’s top industrialist
- AP police: Bag with evidence in case against minister stolen from court
- From cattle control to river linking, protests force rollbacks in Gujarat
- Do not post any anti-Govt content on social media, tell kin too: TIFR to staff
- Explained: The economics of oil bonds
- From tent to Trident: Salman’s journey as a CSK net bowler
In pictures: The holy month of RamadanApril 16, 2022 7:00:41 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 13 Oppn leaders speak out against hate speech, communal violence, question PM's 'silence'
- CitiesCourt asks CBI to withdraw LOC against ex-Amnesty chief Aakar Patel
- EntertainmentInside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi that had 'happy tears, blissful moments': 'Something out of a dream'
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor remembers late father Rishi Kapoor during mehendi ceremony, dances with mother Neetu Kapoor. See photos
- TrendingNGO names rescued horses Alia, Ranbir to raise awareness
- TrendingHardeep Singh Puri recalls his time with prime ministers – both past and present
- SportsIPL 2022: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE
- SportsIPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Score Updates
- OpinionAll victims of the Russian invasion need help
- What 'state sponsor of terrorism' tag by US means
- LifestyleAirport Fashion: Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, celebs put their best fashion foot forward
- TechnologyJabra Elite 7 Active review: Perfect for the active, with the perfect price