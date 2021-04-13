Latest news
- No lockdown, but won’t let people suffer, says Adityanath as Covid cases surge
- ‘Torture’ of 28 prisoners: NHRC asks chief secy to report on action taken
- Factory output contracts for second straight mth; retail inflation inches up
- Bengal: Amid Covid vaccine shortage, doctors warn of post-poll strain on health system
- Stressed assets, Covid recast: RBI, bank chiefs meet
- Mamata calls for political ban on BJP leaders threatening more Sitalkuchis
- Didi ‘clean bowled’, spoke of violence via ‘khela hobe’: PM
- Gujarat: Man shares morphed video of CM Vijay Rupani, held
Ramadan Day 1: Here’s how Muslims are marking the festival across the worldApril 13, 2021 6:34:57 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- EC lets off BJP's Suvendu Adhikari with a light rap for 'mini-Pakistan' remark
- Markaz mosque can’t be opened as DDMA guidelines ban religious gatherings: Centre to HC
- Entertainment42 years of Baton Baton Mein: Revisiting Basu Chatterjee's love letter to Mumbai
- EntertainmentNeelima Azeem on relationship with son Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput: 'He is honest and brave, she's my friend'
- TrendingWATCH: Men dressed as Star Wars characters clean up Siberian city to mark first human space flight
- TrendingNASA’s latest post on ‘night shining’ clouds leaves netizens mesmerised
- SportsIPL 2021, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score & Updates
- SportsSamson's effort in vain after Hooda hurricane hits Wankhede
- OpinionWeaponising faith: The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute
- How effectively Sputnik V works against coronavirus
- LifestyleRamadan 2021 Moon Sighting Today LIVE Updates: Wishes pour in from around the world as people await the sighting of moon
- TechnologyOnePlus Watch review: Stylish and to the point