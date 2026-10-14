He Built a Lifestyle Brand Beyond Fashion: Lauren's vision extended far beyond clothing. In 1983, he introduced a home collection that brought his aesthetic into interiors, including furniture, bedding, textiles and decorative objects. The idea was to create a cohesive world in which customers could experience the same style across their wardrobes and living spaces. The brand later expanded into fragrances, accessories and hospitality, helping establish the designer as a pioneer of the modern lifestyle-brand concept. (official website of ralph lauren)