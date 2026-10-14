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The Polo Pony First Appeared on Women's Shirts: The embroidered Polo Pony is now one of fashion's most recognisable logos, but it did not first appear on the classic polo shirt. Lauren introduced the motif in 1971 on a line of women's shirts, before launching his famous polo shirts in 1972. Initially available in 24 colours, the shirts became a signature product and helped turn the brand's name and logo into enduring symbols of American sportswear. (official website of ralph lauren)