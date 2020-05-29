1 / 11

A look at Rakul Preet's fashion choices and you know that the actor likes to keep it fun and versatile. There's nothing she has not experimented with — whether it is pairing neon with stripes, acing the floral print or even denims and satin, she's done it all. We like how chic yet fuss-free her choices are, often making them easy to recreate. Ahead, take a look at all the times she had our undivided attention with her sartorial choices. (Photo: Rakul Preet/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)