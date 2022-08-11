1 / 13

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most anticipated festivals that celebrate the eternal and auspicious bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrist, and in return, the brothers make a promise to protect them against all odds and evils. The festival is celebrated which much joy across India. Take a look at how people are celebrating this festival in different parts of the country.



A customer selecting a rakhi at a shop in old city in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)