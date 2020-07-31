1 / 16

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Gifts Ideas for Sister & Brother: Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner; and while the celebrations will be slightly different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, you can always make your siblings feel special and loved on this day. To help you, we have curated a list of gifts that you can surprise your siblings with. So what are you waiting for, take your pick and bring a smile on their faces. (Photo: Getty)