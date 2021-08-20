Must Read
- Dosa king who wouldn’t take no for an answer, even if it meant murder
- Manpreet Singh interview: 'Next target is that the flag is topmost'
- Gadkari: Nehru, Vajpayee ideal leaders, all parties must introspect
- Explained: Where to invest amid divergence of market indices
- Vikas Dubey encounter: Panel clears UP police; seeks probe into collusion
- Vaccination pace too slow, India Ratings lowers GDP forecast
- Opinion: On women’s rights, can the Taliban pass the scripture test?
- Women in NDA: ‘Tough to implement soon, will need infra, tweaks’
- BellBottom movie review: Akshay Kumar delivers a racy, pacy entertainer
- Realme Watch 2 Pro review: The ideal budget smartwatch
- An ancient Dravidian language link with the Indus Valley civilisation
Raksha Bandhan 2021: Here’s how the country is gearing up for the festivalAugust 20, 2021 6:00:20 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Govt panel recommends emergency use authorisation to Zydus Cadila's 3-dose Covid vaccine
- Chhattisgarh: Two ITBP personnel killed in Maoist attack in Narayanpur
- Entertainment200 Halla Ho review: A gut-wrenching thriller marred by monologues
- EntertainmentIFFM 2021 full winners list: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni win for The Family Man 2, Suriya honoured for Soorarai Pottru
- TrendingUS woman becomes a superwoman for Afghan all-girl robotics team, rescues 10
- Trending'A dabba service in US?': Anand Mahindra spots woman carrying steel dabba in New York, lights up desi internet
- SportsManpreet Singh: 'Our next target is to raise India's flag in the centre'
- SportsPT Usha’s ‘guiding light’ no more
- OpinionLife after Sunanda Pushkar
- Why statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised in Lahore
- LifestyleKarnataka’s Mandalpatti Hills get covered by rare flowers which bloom once every 12 years
- TechnologySaregama Carvaan Music Bar review: A bar of nostalgia