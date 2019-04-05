Beautiful places you can visit in and around Wayanad

Wayanad, a rural district in Kerala, is filled with tourist spots, ranging from the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, the ancient Edakkal Caves and even the Meenmutty Falls. The place is a delight for tourists. There are also several places around it that one can go to for a short trip. If you love the hills or wildlife, there is something for everyone. In case you are planning for a similar trip, here are certain places you can visit.



Banasura Hill: One of the tallest mountains in the Western Ghats of Wayanad district, Banasura Hill is named after the Indian mythical character Banasura. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)