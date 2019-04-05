Toggle Menu Sections
Beautiful places you can visit in and around Wayanadhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/rahul-gandhi-visits-wayanad-places-to-visit-in-wayanad-5660795/

Beautiful places you can visit in and around Wayanad

Wayanad, a rural district in Kerala state, has several tourist spots. Here are some places you can visit.

Wayanad district, places to visit in Wayanad district, Wayanad district touristy places, rahul gandhi Wayanad district, Wayanad district places to visit, where is Wayanad district, indian express, indian express news

Wayanad, a rural district in Kerala, is filled with tourist spots, ranging from the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, the ancient Edakkal Caves and even the Meenmutty Falls. The place is a delight for tourists. There are also several places around it that one can go to for a short trip. If you love the hills or wildlife, there is something for everyone. In case you are planning for a similar trip, here are certain places you can visit.

Banasura Hill: One of the tallest mountains in the Western Ghats of Wayanad district, Banasura Hill is named after the Indian mythical character Banasura. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Wayanad district, places to visit in Wayanad district, Wayanad district touristy places, rahul gandhi Wayanad district, Wayanad district places to visit, where is Wayanad district, indian express, indian express news

Chembra Peak: One of the highest peak in the Western Ghats, Chembra Peak, at 2,100 m above sea level, is the highest peak in Wayanad. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Wayanad district, places to visit in Wayanad district, Wayanad district touristy places, rahul gandhi Wayanad district, Wayanad district places to visit, where is Wayanad district, indian express, indian express news

Edakkal Caves: One of the two natural caves- Edakkal Caves is situated around 25 km from Kalpetta in the Wayanad district. It serves as a great tourist spot. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Wayanad district, places to visit in Wayanad district, Wayanad district touristy places, rahul gandhi Wayanad district, Wayanad district places to visit, where is Wayanad district, indian express, indian express news

Meenmutty Falls: This three-tiered waterfall gets its name from the Malayalam words Meen and Mutty. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Wayanad district, places to visit in Wayanad district, Wayanad district touristy places, rahul gandhi Wayanad district, Wayanad district places to visit, where is Wayanad district, indian express, indian express news

Pookot Lake: Serene and beautiful, it is one of the most frequented tourist spots in Wayanad district of Kerala. And in case you are planning a trip to the state, do not miss this. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Wayanad district, places to visit in Wayanad district, Wayanad district touristy places, rahul gandhi Wayanad district, Wayanad district places to visit, where is Wayanad district, indian express, indian express news

Thirunelli Temple: Situated on a side of Brahmagiri hill in Kerala, this temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Wayanad district, places to visit in Wayanad district, Wayanad district touristy places, rahul gandhi Wayanad district, Wayanad district places to visit, where is Wayanad district, indian express, indian express news

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary: This animal sanctuary in Wayanad has a wide range of wilderness and attracts several tourists. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Here is how Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger's Jokers differ
2 Tobey Maguire on Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's Spider-Man: What I've seen, I've appreciated
3 UN chief flys to eastern Libya to meet commander as fighters close in on capital