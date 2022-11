1 / 9

Radhika Apte knows how to thoroughly impress, not only with her on-screen appearances but also with her offscreen sartorial picks. With colourful co-ords and stunning dresses her style resonates with every Gen Z. So, in case you are looking for outfit ideas for your next party, we've got you covered with some of her best style moments. Check them out below: (Source: Radhika Apte/ Instagram)