Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: Pearls of wisdom by the ‘Bard’ on his birth anniversary
Rabindranath Tagore, the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, is credited with reshaping Bengali literature, music and art in the 19th and 20th centuries. The eminent Bengali poet, philosopher, novelist, playwright, and lyricist is the only one to be associated with the national anthems of three countries — India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Born on May 7, 1861, in the Jorasanko mansion in Kolkata, his work requires little introduction. On his birth anniversary, here are some pearls of wisdom from the legend himself.