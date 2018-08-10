1 / 7

Who doesn't love to travel to distant places with just a backpack, a map and no plans? While it may seem like a dream to many people due to their work commitments or lack of budget, things are changing in India in terms of tourism facilities. A bunch of young start-up ventures and hostels have been opened for a comfortable stay at a cheaper rate and to create an atmosphere for the young backpackers. For those who feel this is unreal, we have curated a list of popular places where you can settle without digging a hole in your pocket.



Zostel, Bangalore: India's first chain of backpackers, Zostel was initiated by four students who loved to travel. There are bunk beds in AC dormitories present at key tourist spots like Jaipur, Ooty, Delhi and Agra. (Source: Zostel/Facebook)