Latest news
- West Bengal phase 3 voting today: Swapan, Ashima among 205 candidates
- Coal pilferage: Abhishek dares Centre to start investigation against all culprits
- Express investigation: Individual liberty cannot be taken away without proper application of mind, says Allahabad HC
- Hand pump buried in sand, temple without deity: Seven villages start vanishing from Odisha map
- Detention despite bail: Why District Magistrates love the NSA
- Arrested in Agusta case, middleman named in deal to make Rafale models
- Won’t let any move to stop polls mid-way: Mamata Banerjee
- Foundation day: Hoist party flag at home, BJP tells office-bearers
Simple skin and haircare tips that will come to your rescue at all timesApril 6, 2021 5:03:30 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Assembly polls: Bengal sees 78% voter turnout in third phase, 70% in Kerala
- Maharashtra govt challenges Bombay HC order against Anil Deshmukh in SC
- EntertainmentFrom Ajith losing cool at fans to Vijay riding a bicycle, Tamil Nadu elections 2021 offers a lot of drama. Watch
- EntertainmentKartik Aaryan buys Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore after COVID-19 recovery: 'Main mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon'. Watch
- TrendingPune police shares inspirational video featuring disabled people to make city mask up
- TrendingWatch: 82-year-old fights off man trying to steal his car
- SportsIPL 2021: Mumbai Indians scout Kiran More tests positive for Covid-19
- Why World's No.1 T20 player Malan isn't an automatic pick for Kings' XI
- OpinionNew buyers for government bonds needed to bring down borrowing cost
- Explained: Fighting Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, elsewhere
- Lifestyle'Ira' or 'Ee-ra': How have you been pronouncing Aamir Khan's daughter's name?
- TechnologyHP's Chromebook 11a is an affordable notebook for students; now in India