Craving something tangy, spicy, and quick for your evening snack? Indian chaats are the perfect answer: they’re easy to assemble, bursting with flavour, and ready in minutes. Here’s a mix of classic and unique recipes to upgrade your snack game. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Aloo Chaat: Crispy or boiled potatoes tossed with chutneys and spices. A street style classic that’s tangy, spicy, and super satisfying. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Chana Jor Garam Chaat: A unique street style chaat made with spicy, flattened black chickpeas tossed with onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and masala. It’s crunchy, tangy, and full of bold flavours. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Corn Chaat: Sweet corn mixed with butter, lemon juice, chili powder, and chaat masala. Quick, comforting, and perfect for all age groups. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Jhal Muri: This Kolkata favourite combines puffed rice, mustard oil, peanuts, onions, and spices. It’s crunchy, bold, and comes together in minutes. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Kala Chana Chaat: A protein packed chaat made with boiled black chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and lemon juice. It’s light, zesty, and keeps you full for longer. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Makhan Malai Chaat: A rare delicacy from Lucknow, this airy, saffron infused foam is lightly sweet and melts instantly in your mouth, perfect for a unique chaat experience. (Source: Photo by unsplash)